Chinese builder adds new landmark on Hudson River waterfront

A 37-storey residence tower building constructed by a Chinese company celebrated its topping out Wednesday in Jersey City, adding a new touch to the landscape of Hudson River waterfront and the skyline of New York City.



Named Park and Shore, the new landmark building has been developed by Strategic Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction America (CCA), which has been operating in the U.S. construction market for more than 30 years.



"Having an international presence here in Jersey City is really a great thing to the entire city," said Steven Fulop, mayor of Jersey City, when interviewed by Xinhua. "It's great to have investment from all over the world, particularly partners like CCA."



He said that there has been a little learning process in the relationship with CCA. "Initially I didn't know CCA's ability and their resources, as we build the relationship in the last four years, they've surprised in every way, on performance, involvement and commitment. We're looking forward to doing more projects with them."



Zhang Qiyue, Chinese consul general in New York, said at the ceremony that this is a very good example of win-win cooperation. "CCA and Strategic Capital have developed very well in Jersey City, but at the same time, I think they have contributed so much to local business and to the local community."



She said trade by nature is mutually beneficial, when talking about trade and investment issues, people must have a broad view and should all be convinced of the importance of partnership and cooperation.



"Especially today, we are living in a globalized world, everyone is depending on the well-being and development of others, we should all be supportive to each other," she said. "In today's globalized world, there are so many opportunities for win-win cooperation, why do we opt for lose-lose possibility?"



According to Ning Yuan, chairman and president of CCA, Park and Shore represents the first condominium development within the predominantly rental driven area in eight years. In less than a year, more than half of its 358 apartments have been sold. Closings of the main building and the whole project are slated for October 2018 and July 2019, respectively.

