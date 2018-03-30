FAW-Volkswagen Audi Q plant goes operational

Two Audi Q vehicles are shown at FAW-Volkswagen's new Audi Q plant in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 29, 2018. FAW-Volkswagen launched a new Audi Q plant here on Thursday. The new plant is designed with an annual production capacity of 150,000 Audi Q range vehicles. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)The FAW-Volkswagen Audi Q plant in Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin Province, went into operation Thursday.
