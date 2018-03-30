Inside China's 1st overseas manufacturing base of railway equipment in Malaysia

Technicians work at the production line in the plant of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Rolling Stock Center in Batu Gajah, Malaysia, March 27, 2018. Located in the town of Batu Gajah, some 200 km from the capital of Kuala Lumpur, the CRRC Rolling Stock Center was designated as China's first overseas manufacturing base of its kind, focusing on manufacturing, overhaul as well as service and maintenance. The 50-acre complex was put into full operation in October 2015. It now has capacity to manufacture up to 200 carriages per year, as 84 percent of its total staff and 92 percent of the technicians at the production line are locally recruited. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

