Iraq holds 1st int'l book exhibition in Baghdad after defeating IS

A man reads a book at the International Book Exhibition in Baghdad, Iraq on March 29, 2018. Iraq on Thursday inaugurated the first Baghdad International Book Exhibition after the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) militant group. The 10-day exhibition is held at the Baghdad International Fair under the slogan of "We read to promote ourselves." (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A woman reads a book at the International Book Exhibition in Baghdad, Iraq on March 29, 2018. Iraq on Thursday inaugurated the first Baghdad International Book Exhibition after the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) militant group. The 10-day exhibition is held at the Baghdad International Fair under the slogan of "We read to promote ourselves." (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A girl reads a book at the International Book Exhibition in Baghdad, Iraq on March 29, 2018. Iraq on Thursday inaugurated the first Baghdad International Book Exhibition after the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) militant group. The 10-day exhibition is held at the Baghdad International Fair under the slogan of "We read to promote ourselves." (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Mahdi al-Allaq (front, 2nd L), secretary of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, talks with publishers at the International Book Exhibition in Baghdad, Iraq on March 29, 2018. Iraq on Thursday inaugurated the first Baghdad International Book Exhibition after the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) militant group. The 10-day exhibition is held at the Baghdad International Fair under the slogan of "We read to promote ourselves." (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)