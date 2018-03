People boat in a lake covered with cherry petals in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Photo taken on March 29, 2018 shows a river covered with cherry petals in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Photo taken on March 29, 2018 shows a river covered with cherry petals in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

People boat in a lake covered with cherry petals in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)