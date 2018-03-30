Russia conducts 2nd test of heavy ballistic missile Sarmat

Russia has conducted a second drop test of its latest heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.



The heavy missile was test-dropped at the northern Plesetsk spaceport. The military said the trial had confirmed its pre-launch and first flight stage characteristics.



The Defense Ministry also released a rare video of the Sarmat test on its social media account.



The first launch of this rocket took place in late December last year.



It will replace the Soviet-built Satan missile, which is approaching the end of its service life.



In his annual address to parliament on March 1, President Vladimir Putin said Russia has begun testing Sarmat which has "practically no range limits" and can penetrate any missile shield.



Sarmat reportedly has a shortened active phase of flight. It has enhanced capabilities to overcome missile defense and is capable of carrying large quantities of ammunition.

