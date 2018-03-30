Myanmar's President-elect U Win Myint sworn in, pledges 3 objectives

Myanmar's President-elect U Win Myint was sworn in as the new president of the country on Friday and pledged to pursue three objectives as his priorities.



The objectives are law enforcement and people's socio-economic development; national reconciliation and domestic peace; and amendment of the constitution for the establishment of a democratic federal union.



The pledge was included in his inaugural speech at the Union Parliament.



U Win Myint stressed the special need to change all shaped ideologies and fixed customs and practices during the transition period which has just started.



He called on to strengthen the declining judiciary, boost corruption fighting, human rights protection and drug curbing, prevent loss of people's fund, return confiscated land and compensation, pursue the well-being for workers and higher education for students.



The new president stressed the development of the media sector to serve the people.



U Win Myint, former speaker of the House of Representatives, won the presidential election on Wednesday.



The presidential election was hosted by the Union Parliament to fill the presidency vacancy left by U Htin Kyaw, who announced resignation last week, citing health reason.



U Win Myint, a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD), was elected earlier as a parliament member to the House of Representatives from Pathein constituency in the 2012 by-election and was again elected to the same house from Tammwe constituency in the 2015 general election.



He became speaker of the House of Representatives in 2016 and served in the capacity until he was elected as the new president.

