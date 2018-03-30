You make me #WannaСry: Boeing reportedly attacked by virus

US aircraft maker Boeing admitted Thursday it was hit by a computer virus but denied reports that its vital production facilities were affected.



"A number of articles on a malware disruption are overstated and inaccurate. Our cybersecurity operations center detected a limited intrusion of malware that affected a small number of systems. Remediations were applied and this is not a production or delivery issue," Boeing tweeted.



Local media cited the airline giant’s chief engineer Mike VanderWel who said the notorious WannaCry malware could potentially spread to airplane software.



Last year, a wave of large-scale cyberattacks hit companies worldwide. In May, WannaCry blocked computers in numerous countries and demanded ransom to unlock them. The largest number of targets was in Russia, Taiwan and Ukraine. Nearly 200,000 users from 150 countries were affected.



