Help correct erroneous public sign translations

Beijing government calls for more people to get involved in correcting errors in public sign translations. Photo: VCG

The Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality is calling on locals and foreigners working, living or visiting Beijing to help fix translation errors printed on public signs in the city.The 2018 Online Correction of Erroneous Public Sign Translations was launched on March 27. The online correction campaign aims to help standardize English public signs, promote the building of an international exchange center and prepare for big international events, including the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.Through the correction campaign, the administration also wants to give more publicity to the national Guidelines for the Use of English in Public Service Areas, improve the city's international image and create a better international language environment.Everyone is welcome to participate in the correction campaign on the website. Interested parties can go to interview.qianlong.com/zt/bjpubsign or the public WeChat account beijingqianlong to share the errors they have found and upload pictures showing the errors.The administration will collect the information and work with related organizations to revise or replace incorrect signs. They will also reward those who take an active part in the event. The English translation standards are also on the website along with the local Standard English Translation of Public Signs and its implementation guidelines.