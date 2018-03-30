Huge rally kicks off, thousands of Gazans flock to border with Israel

Thousands of Palestinians began to flock on Friday to sit-in near the fence of the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, amid deep Israeli fear and readiness to counter any attempts of infiltration through the border.



The Israeli army declared a status of alert and sent forces to the borderline area, including dozens of snipers, to prevent infiltration.



The demonstrators would stay 700 meters away from the border with Israel from northern to southern Gaza Strip, said the organizers.



The march is peaceful and aims at sending a message to the world that the Palestinians have legitimate rights, mainly the right of return, the organizers added.



On Friday, buses took thousands of demonstrators to six different areas along the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel. Dozens of white tents were erected and participants waved Palestinian flags.



The organizers prepared the six places with facilities of water, bathrooms, internet and food to encourage the populations, mainly the Palestinian refugees, to carry on with their sit-in until May 15.



The preparation for the "Great March of Return" started a few weeks ago by a joint Palestinian coordination committee that comprises Palestinian factions, including Islamic Hamas movement and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Party, as well as rights groups, women and children organizations.



The first day of the rally marks the "Land Day" for the Palestinians when the Israeli authorities announced the confiscation of land in Galilee and Negev in 1976, leading to massive demonstrations among Palestinians inside Israel.



The "March of the Return" account on Facebook said the event will be launched from Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt, and toward the lands from which Palestinians were displaced in 1948.



The organizers said the goal of the rally is to implement the right of return of the Palestinian people to their land, in accordance with UN resolutions on the return of Palestinian refugees.



Friday prayers will be held inside the tents with the participation of leading Palestinian factions that have urged the largest popular and peaceful participation.



The Israeli army announced a state of alert and pushed up reinforcements near the Gaza Strip border fence, declaring its intention to counter any attempt to infiltrate demonstrators from the Gaza Strip.



The army said it would use the unit for trained dogs to counter any infiltration attempts.



Shortly before the march, a 27-year-old Palestinian farmer was killed by an Israeli tank shell early on Friday, said Palestinian medics. Another farmer was moderately injured.

