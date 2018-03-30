Russia summons several ambassadors and announces retaliation

Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned a number of foreign ambassadors to inform them of retaliatory measures in response to the hostile actions by their countries against Moscow over its ex-spy dispute with Britain.



The ambassadors will be handed notes of protest and informed of Russia's measures, the ministry said in a statement.



According to Russian news agencies, the ambassadors of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Poland, Italy, Greece, Croatia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, as well as representatives of the Ukrainian and Czech diplomatic missions were among the list.



On Thursday, Russia declared its decision to expel 60 US diplomats and shut the US consulate general in St. Petersburg in retaliation for Washington's recent moves against Moscow.

