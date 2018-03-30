China's unmanned submersible "Hailong 11000" completes first sea test

The unmanned submersible "Hailong 11000" completed its first sea test in the western Pacific Ocean Friday.



The submersible entered the 410-meter-deep sea area from the Chinese research vessel Dayang Yihao (Ocean No. 1) at 4:45 p.m.



Chu Fengyou, chief scientist of Dayang Yihao, said the vehicle is able to dive to a depth of 11,000 meters. It will complete an 11,000-meter-deep sea test in three years, according to the China Ocean Mineral Resources R&D Association.



The Dayang Yihao left Qingdao, Shandong Province, on March 20, taking scientists on a 45-day scientific expedition. The ship is carrying advanced scientific equipment and unmanned submersibles "Hailong" and "Qianlong."

