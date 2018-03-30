Premier Li: China willing to work with Namibia to support economic globalization

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/30 22:29:49





Hailing the remarkable results achieved by the two countries' cooperation and bright prospects for the future, Premier Li said China is willing to synergize China's development strategy with Namibia's and to increase cooperation between the two countries in key areas such as agriculture and agricultural technology, infrastructure, production capacity and tourism.



"We are willing to jointly support economic globalization, trade and investment liberalization, and firmly oppose trade protectionism, in a bid to achieve common development and mutual benefits," Li stressed.



The premier noted Namibia is China's important partner in Africa and China is willing to consolidate political mutual trust with Namibia, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, and open up a better future for bilateral relations.



Geingob, for his part, said Namibia and China enjoy a long-standing friendship and bilateral ties have been upgraded to become a comprehensive strategic partnership.



"We are willing to enhance cooperation with China in all areas and to push forward the bilateral relationship," said the president.



China's top legislator Li Zhanshu also joined the meeting at the Great Hall of the People.



Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), called on China and Namibia to firmly support win-win China-Africa cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, as well as the



He also asked the two sides to offer a better investment environment and legal protection for each other's investors, consolidate the foundation of social and public opinion for China-Namibia friendship, and boost greater development of bilateral ties in the new era.



Geingob spoke highly of China's policy to Africa, adding his country hoped to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in various areas and support more legislative exchanges between the two countries.



On Friday afternoon, Geingob laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in downtown Beijing.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday said China is willing to work with Namibia in supporting economic globalization, trade and investment liberalization, during talks with the country's president Hage Geingob in Beijing.Hailing the remarkable results achieved by the two countries' cooperation and bright prospects for the future, Premier Li said China is willing to synergize China's development strategy with Namibia's and to increase cooperation between the two countries in key areas such as agriculture and agricultural technology, infrastructure, production capacity and tourism."We are willing to jointly support economic globalization, trade and investment liberalization, and firmly oppose trade protectionism, in a bid to achieve common development and mutual benefits," Li stressed.The premier noted Namibia is China's important partner in Africa and China is willing to consolidate political mutual trust with Namibia, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, and open up a better future for bilateral relations.Geingob, for his part, said Namibia and China enjoy a long-standing friendship and bilateral ties have been upgraded to become a comprehensive strategic partnership."We are willing to enhance cooperation with China in all areas and to push forward the bilateral relationship," said the president.China's top legislator Li Zhanshu also joined the meeting at the Great Hall of the People.Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), called on China and Namibia to firmly support win-win China-Africa cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative.He also asked the two sides to offer a better investment environment and legal protection for each other's investors, consolidate the foundation of social and public opinion for China-Namibia friendship, and boost greater development of bilateral ties in the new era.Geingob spoke highly of China's policy to Africa, adding his country hoped to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in various areas and support more legislative exchanges between the two countries.On Friday afternoon, Geingob laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in downtown Beijing.