New Zealand's Trent Boult (bottom) fields the ball watched by England's Mark Stoneman during the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and fast bowler Mark Wood produced a counterattack to drag England back into the second test against New Zealand on Friday as the visitors ended the first day on 290 for eight. Photo: AFP