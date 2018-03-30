Stephens advances to set up finals clash with Ostapenko

Sloane Stephens is determined to write her name in history books after she sealed a place in the WTA Miami Open final with a three-set win over former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka in Miami on Thursday.



It was an impressive display by the reigning US Open champion who booked her ticket for Saturday's showpiece with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 triumph, just 18 days after beating the Belarusian in Indian Wells.



And in the final she will meet world No.5 Jelena Ostapenko after the French Open champion saw off plucky American qualifier Danielle Collins 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.



Stephens was raised in Plantation, around an hour north of Key Biscayne and is expecting her friends and family to turn up in "full force."



Stephens has won every one of the five finals she's contested in her career and making it six in a row - and the last in Key Biscayne - would make winning in Miami for the first time even more special.



"This feels like a home final for me," she said. "We used to come down here all the time and play when I was younger. It's always amazing for my friends and family when I play here. They are in full force.



"It's weird, what's going to happen to Crandon Park. To play in front of my friends and family again here for the last time, it feels kind of cool that I'll be able to close it out in style for them."



Ostapenko, meanwhile, was delighted to reach her first WTA premier mandatory final - and just like Stephens, she is yet to win one having lost in the semi's in Beijing last year.



"I am really happy to be in the final," said the Latvian.



"I know Danielle has been playing well but I just had to stick to my game. I am staying very calm, I have been working on my mentality and it is helping me a lot.



"Sloane is great player but I will just try and enjoy it."



