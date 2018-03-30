‘A bit of fun’: Peaty eyes gold Down Under

England's powerhouse Adam Peaty will expect to extend his winning streak and could even test his breaststroke world records when he stars alongside a strong Australian team at the Commonwealth Games.



Peaty, 23, the Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth champion, headlines the swimming program in the outdoor Southport Aquatic Centre, where he will put his near four-year unbeaten record on the line.



The 50m and 100m breaststroke world record-holder will be the hot favorite to add to the two gold medals he won in Glasgow four years ago in his first major success.



Peaty will also be attempting to become the first to go under the 57-second mark in the 100m after shattering his own world record with 57.13sec in winning Olympic gold at Rio two years ago.



"I am looking forward to the competition and seeing who is popping out there. But at the same time it is a bit of fun."



While eyes will be on Peaty's performances, the Australians are looking to continue their dominance in the pool at their home Commonwealth Games.



The Australians have topped the swimming medals table at every Games since they lost to hosts Canada in Edmonton in 1978, and are primed to continue the dominance on the Gold Coast.



Australia will be spearheaded by Rio Olympic champions Kyle Chalmers and Mack Horton, along with rejuvenated former world champion Cate Campbell.



Chalmers, who missed last year's world championships in Budapest to have surgery to correct a heart problem, claimed the 100m-200m freestyle double at this month's selection trials in the Games pool.



He won the 100m final in 48.16 secs - his fastest time since Rio, where he swam 47.58 secs to win gold - while he also swam a personal best to claim the 200m national title.



"It was the fastest I've been since the Olympics so now it's get prepared for the Games and fingers crossed I can go a bit faster," Chalmers said.



