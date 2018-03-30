Turkey rejects mediation

Turkey on Friday rejected a French offer to mediate with the Syrian Democratic Forces which is dominated by a Kurdish militia blacklisted by Ankara, condemning Paris' "wrong stance."
French President Emmanuel Macron
offered late on Thursday to facilitate dialogue between the two sides after he met a delegation of Kurdish and Arab fighters.
Macron said he hoped this could be set up with help from Paris and the international community.
Turkey dismissed it out of hand in a move likely to further fuel tension with France, which has expressed clear concerns over an ongoing Turkish military operation in northern Syria.