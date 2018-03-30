Cro-Magnon anniversary

Cro-Magnon man had a face covered in lumps including a large one on his forehead - likely benign tumors caused by a genetic disease, according to a team of French researchers in new findings published Friday.



The skeleton of Cro-Magnon 1, a male Homo sapiens dating back 28,000 years, was discovered in 1868 in the Eyzies cave in France.



To mark 150 years since the discovery of the bones, a team of researchers reexamined the remains.



At the end of their investigation, "we proposed a new diagnosis: He had suffered from a type of neurofibromatosis," a researcher said.





