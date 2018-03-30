Kiss and tell

Does anybody ever question how parents should behave in front of their kids? Should they be more hands-off or show a more intimate side of themselves?While the elder generations in China certainly belong to the former type, more and more young couples are willing to show their love in a direct way. For example, when I was little, I never saw my parents kiss, hug or even walk hand in hand.An even more complicated relationship is the one between my in-laws.Both in their 60s, their everyday dialogue consists of nothing but trifles, and when I raise topics about their romance, they flush and the situation turns awkward."See how old and clumsy she is," my father-in-law often says about his wife. "I only pitied him when I decided to marry him," my mother-in-law once says.However, when my husband gets into a fight with his father, my mother-in-law is on her husband's side, and when my mother-in-law gets sick, her husband is always so worried.Though I am still unable to kiss my husband when my kids are around, like Western couples do in movies, hugging and saying "I love you" is completely OK with me. Letting children know that their mom and dad love each other not only happens in my family but also in the families of my Chinese friends who are also in their late 20s and 30s."When my 2-year-old daughter is being naughty with her mother, I shout 'how dare you bully my wife?'" a friend told me. "My husband once asked our son 'who is daddy's best love?' and he answered 'mommy,'" said another friend.In my opinion, the change is due to changing social cultures. For a long time, the hierarchy between grandparents, parents and children in a family was very important, and being serious in front of the younger generations was a way of establishing authority.Now, many young couples grow up watching Western entertainment, which shows married couples being intimate in front of their kids.Also, while people used to believe that there would be a negative influence on their children if they saw this type of behavior, many experts say that it can actually help children feel more secure and have healthy development.

