Is child-free the way to be?

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

As Chinese youth are saying no to having kids on the grounds of financial pressure, happiness and career development, millennials in developed countries have embraced the "child-free movement" by getting sterilized.Western millennials opt out of parenthood for countless reasons. Some people with health issues refuse to force a child to suffer the same fate. Some are rattled by the rigid gender roles that define fatherhood and motherhood. Many ruled out childrearing due to financial concerns, especially after the recession. Millennials also eschew families of their own after factoring in overpopulation, pollution, gun violence, childhood trauma and a longing for freedom.Child-free people are not so free though, considering the stigma they've long endured. Globally, skeptics and detractors label them selfish, shallow and self-absorbed. They are sometimes accused of hurting the future of their countries. As a result, it is not uncommon to see them fight back by criticizing parenthood.Since going child-free appeals to me, I broached the subject in a small group of American friends that ranged in age from 22 to 71. I thought I'd have the most allies among those close to me in age, but I was wrong.While I revealed that the maternal instinct had been a hazy idea to me, a millennial friend said she'd always wanted to be a mother. She has friends who vowed to forgo parenthood because of having damaged relationships with their parents. She also had a strained relationship with her father, but she believed that one can rise above painful experiences and create an ideal family.Her words struck me. I reflected on my disinterest in motherhood and decided that if I went child-free, I wouldn't do it out of resentment.I caused some raised eyebrows among religious men. One man told me parenthood is a part of life, though he didn't like working long hours to support his family. A second man chimed in, praising women's maternal instinct and chastising the first man's complaint about being the breadwinner. As my two critics got into an argument amongst themselves, another man asked me in disbelief how long I had considered being child-free.However, there was a writer who shared my sentiment. His son in his 30s isn't dying to be a father, either. That sort of balanced out the judgment I felt from the other guys.The oldest member in the discussion is childless, but she said none of the reasons I mentioned explained her choice. "It was because I didn't find the man I wanted to have children with," she said and grinned.I loved her reason. There is no need to have children under pressure, and the advent of artificial intelligence will make it less imperative for mankind to replenish the workforce through procreation. Even when people opt for parenthood, the father that many women want their children to have today is not just a paycheck. He must be fully committed to shared-parenting, too.The child-free movement in the West and the "kid phobia" in China are similar. They both stress that the choice to go child-free is purely personal. For countries that worry about declining birth rates, a good solution is to roll out more parent-friendly policies, especially those that protect mothers who work.This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.