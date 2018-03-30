Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"After my father-in-law found that we had a quarrel, he beat me up."So said a woman surnamed Wang who filed a lawsuit against her husband surnamed Zhang and her father-in-law. In 2016, Wang and Zhang had a dispute. Wang's father-in-law knew about it and beat her. When Zhang tried to stop them from fighting with each other, he held Wang and she suffered a minor injury. Wang then sued Zhang and his father and asked for compensation totaling 28,000 yuan ($4,453). The court ruled that Wang took 10 percent of the responsibility, and Zhang and his father took 90 percent. (Source: Beijing Evening News)