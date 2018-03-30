Kazakhstan: Embassy observes Nauryz Festival

Diplomats, government officials, guests and representatives celebrate the Nauryz Festival. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Kazakhstan Embassy in Beijing celebrated the Nauryz Festival at the Tayuan Diplomatic Residence Compound on March 23. The Nauryz Festival is an important holiday for Kazakhs, as it marks the beginning of a new year. During the event, a variety of food and drinks from Kazakhstan and its surrounding countries were presented. The celebration was organized jointly by the embassies of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan with the support of the secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov who also attended the event."Our event is the implementation of the agreements reached between the heads of state of Central Asia during last week's historic meeting in Astana," the Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev said."The heads of state gave a clear and integral description of Nauryz as the period of friendship and good neighborliness and agreed to celebrate it every year together," Nuryshev said.