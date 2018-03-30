Greece: Embassy celebrates Independence Day

A ceremonial event took place at Kerry Hotel, Beijing for Greek Independence Day. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

A ceremonial event took place at Kerry Hotel, Beijing on March 26 for Greek Independence Day, drawing the participation of hundreds of people including diplomats, government officials, entrepreneurs, media and friendly groups. The Greek Ambassador to China Leonidas C. Rokanas gave a welcoming speech. "We have gathered here today to honor the memory of those to whom we owe our freedom and the resurrection of our nation," the ambassador said. "Greece has been a protagonist of European integration in its neighborhood and has undertaken constructive initiatives for the comprehensive settlement, through dialogue, of all pending issues there." He also noted that China and Greece share the distinct privilege of being heirs of ancient historic civilizations with a significant impact in the East and West. The ambassador noted that Greece supports the Belt and Road initiative and views it as a significant platform of connectivity and economic and people-to-people cooperation, based on equality and mutual benefit. Vice Foreign Minister Wang Chao also attended the event.