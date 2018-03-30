Switzerland: Embassy marks the Verbier Festival

4. The press conference for the 25th anniversary of the Verbier Festival took place at the Swiss ambassador's residence. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The press conference for the 25th anniversary of the Verbier Festival took place at the Swiss ambassador's residence in Beijing on March 27. To mark this anniversary, the Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra will be performing in China from March 23 to April 1.At the event, the founder and director of the Verbier Festival Martin T. Son Engström gave a thorough introduction to the festival and what the chamber orchestra will present in China. The orchestra, under the direction of Hungarian violinist and conductor Gábor Takács-Nagy, will be joined by the Chinese American concert pianist George Li, the French cellist Gautier Capuçon and the Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich. Swiss Ambassador to China Jean-Jacques de Dardel and the president of Wu Promotion Wu Jiatong attended the event and delivered remarks.