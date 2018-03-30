Bolivia: Day of the Sea

The Bolivian Embassy in Beijing organized an event to mark the Day of the Sea. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

To mark the Day of the Sea, the Bolivian Embassy in Beijing organized an event at Beijing Jintai Art Museum on March 23, during which many diplomats from Latin America and Caribbean countries were invited to join. The Bolivian Ambassador to China Heriberto Quispe Charca gave remarks. Bolivian students played and sang traditional Bolivian songs. Flowers were placed on the sculpture of Eduardo Abaroa Hidalgo (1838-1879), who was Bolivia's foremost hero of the War of the Pacific (1879-1883), which pitted Chile against Bolivia and Peru.