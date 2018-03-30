UK: The mayor of London’s visit sparks cooperation on green finance





The City of London's Green Finance Initiative (GFI) announced the creation of a new UK-China Green Finance Centre on March 26 during the visit of London's mayor Charles Bowman. Bowman met with Ma Jun, the chair of the China Green Finance Committee (GFC), at a special event in Beijing where they exchanged letters confirming the establishment of the center that is co-chaired by Ma and Roger Gifford. The industry-led body will focus on research, data, investor education, capacity building and raising awareness of green finance. Funded through contributions from public and private sectors, it will serve as a global knowledge partner for international capital markets and practitioners, setting international standards and spreading best practice by promoting green finance as a strategic but also a commercial solution. The first projects will be announced shortly, but one such is expected to focus on the Xiongan New Area. The center will also be a home for Chinese financial institutions in London and collaboration between the UK and China, as well as serving as a knowledge hub for the Belt and Road initiative debut.



