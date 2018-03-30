Japan: Mime performance

The popular Japanese entertainment group Gabez presented a show to a young Chinese audience at the Japanese Embassy. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The popular Japanese entertainment group Gabez presented a show to a young Chinese audience at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing on March 29, drawing the participation of around 30 children who watched the show and interacted with the performers. The Gabez show is a combination of dancing, acrobatics and comedy that after over 10 years of development has turned into one of the top mime performances in Japan. The show at the Japanese Embassy was a warm-up for their public performances in Beijing from March 31 to April 1.