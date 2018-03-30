China, S.Korea agree to make peaceful efforts

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Yang Jiechi on Friday met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul as the two countries vowed to make joint efforts to improve bilateral ties and make positive efforts toward peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Yang briefed Moon on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to China and reaffirmed China's commitment to the denuclearization, peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.



Moon spoke highly of China's constructive role in the Korean Peninsula issue and expressed gratitude for China's contribution, adding that South Korea is willing to enhance communication with China and to promote dialogue and negotiation to solve the issue, read the statement.



China is willing to make joint efforts with South Korea to enhance political communication and consolidate strategic mutual trust to promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations, Yang said.



Yang is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the General Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs.



Currently the situation on the peninsula is at a "critical turnabout period" and relevant parties should seize the moment and make joint efforts to promote successful meetings of North and South Korean leaders and US-North Korea leaders, read the statement.



South Korea and the US are preparing to hold a summit with the North in April and May, respectively. South and North Korea agreed on Thursday to have their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27.



Similar wishes were also expressed by South Korea when Yang met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha earlier on Friday.



Kang said South Korea wants to maintain close cooperation with China to bring about a "great turning point" for peace and prosperity, Yonhap News Agency reported.



Sincerity expected



During the meeting, Yang and Kang shared the view that their governments should take the initiative in making "palpable" progress in bilateral relations, Yonhap reported.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership. Both parties should seize the opportunity, actively carry out the important consensus reached by President Xi and President Moon, strengthen political communication, push forward the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative, Yang said.



The fundamental reason for soured relations lies in Seoul's deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system despite China's strong opposition, a fact that South Korea cannot deny or ignore, Lü Chao, a research fellow with the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.



As the possible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula has seen remarkably positive signs, the removal of the THAAD system should be on the agenda to show South Korea's sincerity in improving ties, Lü said.



Over the past few months, the peninsula appeared to be on the verge of military conflict and regional war as evidenced by tit-for-tat verbal arrows and moves by relevant parties, Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.



Chances for a peaceful and diplomatic solution of the issue have never been higher as each party involved has made positive efforts and more or less expressed their goodwill, said Da.



In the statement, China said all relevant parties should also restart progress on a "substantial political solution."



A practical multilateral mechanism such as the Six-Party Talks could be the best solution as there's no better alternative and the six parties have come a long way to the hard-won positive mood, said Da.



Experts warned that the Cold War mentality, sanctions and military deterrence should be avoided at the talks to minimize risks.



The Korean Peninsula cannot suffer the repeat of another round of intense confrontation, which would destroy not only relevant countries' credibility and image in international society, but also people's trust in their governments, Da noted.