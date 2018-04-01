Deep sea mining ship launched in east China

A Chinese shipbuilder launched a deep sea mining vessel in east China's Fujian Province on Thursday.



The manufacturer, Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd., said that it is the world's first deep sea mining vessel capable of working at a depth of 2,500 meters.



The 227-meter-long, 40-meter-wide vessel will provide living and working space for 200 people and can store up to 39,000 tonnes of ore.



The vessel will undergo testing before it is delivered to Canadian mining company, Nautilus Minerals Inc., at the end of this year.



It will be used to mine polymetallic sulphide deposits in the waters around Papua New Guinea, according to the mining firm.

