"Ready Player One" scores 200 mln yuan at Chinese box office

Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi film "Ready Player One" passed the 200 million yuan mark at the Chinese box office on Saturday, according to Maoyan, a major film database in China.



The film, which hit the Chinese screens on Friday, has raked in more than 240 million yuan (about 38 million US dollars), with about 85 million yuan earned on its debut day.



The story is set in the year 2045, when people can indulge in a virtual-reality game called OASIS. The film features the adventure of five young players in both the virtual contest and in real life.



It scored 9.2 out of 10 points based on more than 90,000 reviews on Douban, a popular film rating platform in China.



According to Maoyan, box office sales of the film is estimated to be nearly 1.5 billion yuan, which is subject to possible updates.

