China sees rise in organ donations

China has seen a rise in the number of organ donations since the country began a pilot donation program in 2010, according to the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC).



By the end of March, nearly 46,500 organs had been donated in China and nearly 422,000 Chinese had registered for voluntary organ donations, said the RCSC.



China ranks first in Asia in terms of the annual numbers of organs both donated and transplanted, the RCSC said at a memorial service for organ donators in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday.



After long-term efforts, China has established a mechanism for fair allocations of the donated organs, the RCSC said.

