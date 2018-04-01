Chinese mobile firm gives Easter treat to Kenyan orphaned children

Dozens of orphaned children from a rescue centre in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi were on Saturday given an Easter treat by Chinese mobile firm, Transsion Holdings whose flagship brands include Tecno, Infinix and Itel.



The orphaned and abandoned children from Emmanuel's New Hope and Rescue Center that is located in Nairobi's low income Kayole suburb enjoyed an Easter treat that included music performance, donation of toys, motivation talk and birthday gifts.



Guo Ce, the Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, hosted the orphaned children who have benefited from a long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) project supported by Infinix.



The children were given a guided tour at the Economic and Commercial section of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya where they observed photographs cerebrating different aspects of China-Kenya bilateral cooperation.



It was a refreshing experience for the orphaned children to gain new understanding about China and its contribution to Kenya's economic and industrial development.



They marveled at photographs of China-funded infrastructure projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and a major highway in northern Kenya.



The Easter treat culminated in live performances among Chinese and Kenyan children and donations of gifts.



Joseph Kagai, the administrator of Emmanuel New Hope and Rescue Center, commended Infinix and Chinese Embassy in Kenya for the Easter treat saying it was a psychological boost to children.



"Today's event was great and a special way to celebrate Easter for the children. The children got rare exposure to different aspects of Chinese culture they had not known before," said Kagai.



Bernice Wanjiru, a social worker at the orphanage, hailed benevolence of Chinese commercial entities that have transformed the lives of disadvantaged children in Kenya.



Children too appreciated the Easter treat and said they looked forward to support from Chinese nationals and companies operating in Kenya to enable them realize their dreams.



Perez Kagai, a nine-year-old class-three pupil relished his first visit to the economic and commercial section of Chinese embassy in Kenya where he was treated to music, captivating images and toys.



"I was also happy to see the guitar and the performance by Chinese children. My friends were happy for the birthday present and cakes," said Perez adding that his dream career is engineering.

