Easter celebrated across world

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/1 8:43:40

Children play in an Easter Nest made of straw during the Easter celebration on the main square Osijek, Croatia, on March 31, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


People prepare willow branches during an Easter charity activity in a church in Warsaw, Poland, on March 31, 2018. The branches bundled in the colors of Ukrainian national flag will be sold on Sunday to raise money for a summer camp for orphans in Ukrainian Carpathian Mountains. Photo: Xinhua/Jaap Arriens


 

A woman prepares willow branches during an Easter charity activity in a church in Warsaw, Poland, on March 31, 2018. The branches bundled in the colors of Ukrainian national flag will be sold on Sunday to raise money for a summer camp for orphans in Ukrainian Carpathian Mountains. Photo: Xinhua/Jaap Arriens


 

Children play in an Easter Nest made of straw during the Easter celebration on the main square Osijek, Croatia, on March 31, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Davor Javorovic


 

