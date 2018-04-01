Easter celebrated across world

Children play in an Easter Nest made of straw during the Easter celebration on the main square Osijek, Croatia, on March 31, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

People prepare willow branches during an Easter charity activity in a church in Warsaw, Poland, on March 31, 2018. The branches bundled in the colors of Ukrainian national flag will be sold on Sunday to raise money for a summer camp for orphans in Ukrainian Carpathian Mountains. Photo: Xinhua/Jaap Arriens

A woman prepares willow branches during an Easter charity activity in a church in Warsaw, Poland, on March 31, 2018. The branches bundled in the colors of Ukrainian national flag will be sold on Sunday to raise money for a summer camp for orphans in Ukrainian Carpathian Mountains. Photo: Xinhua/Jaap Arriens

Children play in an Easter Nest made of straw during the Easter celebration on the main square Osijek, Croatia, on March 31, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Davor Javorovic