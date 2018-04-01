Cole flower fields help boost tourism in Qiantan Township, E China

A Guqin artist performs during a concert held in a cole flower field in Qiantan Township of Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 31, 2018. The local tourism authority is using the town's cole flowers and terraced farm fields as a tourism resource to boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua

In this aerial photo taken on March 31, 2018, tourists listen to a Guqin concert held in a cole flower field in Qiantan Township of Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. The local tourism authority is using the town's cole flowers and terraced farm fields as a tourism resource to boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua

A Guqin artist performs during a concert held in a cole flower field in Qiantan Township of Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 31, 2018. The local tourism authority is using the town's cole flowers and terraced farm fields as a tourism resource to boost local economy.Photo:Xinhua

A Guqin artist performs during a concert held in a cole flower field in Qiantan Township of Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 31, 2018. The local tourism authority is using the town's cole flowers and terraced farm fields as a tourism resource to boost local economy. Photo:Xinhua