Nine die in hotel collapse in central India

Nine people died when a four-storey hotel collapsed late Saturday in Indore, a city in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh, local press The Asian Age reported.



Ten people were rescued and rushed to hospitals, while more people were feared trapped under the debris of the hotel, the report said. The identities of the deceased is not yet known.



"Many people are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed hotel. Rescue operation is on. I cannot say right now exactly how many people are trapped under the debris," Indore municipal corporation mayor Malini Gaur was quoted as saying.



Fire tenders and state disaster management rapid action force have been deployed in the rescue operation.



Local police said the cause of the mishap was yet to be ascertained.

