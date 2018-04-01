5 officials arrested in Venezuela after prison fire killed 68

Venezuela's attorney-general announced Saturday that five police officials had been arrested for their responsibility in the prison fire and riot which killed 68 people Wednesday.



Tarek William Saab tweeted that the five officials in the northern state of Carabobo had been "found to be responsible for the tragic events which led to the death of 68 citizens, in the dungeons of ... the regional police station."



He added that the arrests included the deputy director of the Carabobo police, Jose Luis Rodriguez.



Saab said the attorney-general's office "would guarantee the clarification of these tragic facts and punish those responsible without distinction."



On Wednesday, 66 inmates and two female visitors died when a fire broke out at the headquarters of the Carabobo police. That same day, Saab dispatched four investigators to find out the reason behind the tragedy.



On Friday, the Venezuelan government demanded that "the implacable and firm application of the law" befall those responsible.

