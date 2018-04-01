East China's silk company dedicated in inheriting and developing Song brocade

Photo taken on March 31, 2018 shows Song brocade displayed at the Wujiang Dingsheng Silk Company in Shengze Town, Suzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province. Song brocade, dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1127) in ancient China, was listed as the World Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2009. Dedicated in inheriting and developing of Song brocade, the Wujiang Dingsheng Silk Company has applied the brocade to the making of products such as bags, boxes, clothing and handicrafts. Photo:Xinhua

A model presents a creation made by Song brocade during an awarding ceremony for a silk industry photograph competition in Shengze Town, Suzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 30, 2018. Song brocade, dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1127) in ancient China, was listed as the World Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2009. Dedicated in inheriting and developing of Song brocade, the Wujiang Dingsheng Silk Company has applied the brocade to the making of products such as bags, boxes, clothing and handicrafts.Photo:Xinhua

Models present creations made by Song brocade during an awarding ceremony for a silk industry photograph competition in Shengze Town, Suzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 30, 2018. Song brocade, dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1127) in ancient China, was listed as the World Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2009. Dedicated in inheriting and developing of Song brocade, the Wujiang Dingsheng Silk Company has applied the brocade to the making of products such as bags, boxes, clothing and handicrafts. Photo:Xinhua

A model presents a creation made by Song brocade during an awarding ceremony for a silk industry photograph competition in Shengze Town, Suzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 30, 2018. Song brocade, dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1127) in ancient China, was listed as the World Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2009. Dedicated in inheriting and developing of Song brocade, the Wujiang Dingsheng Silk Company has applied the brocade to the making of products such as bags, boxes, clothing and handicrafts.Photo:Xinhua