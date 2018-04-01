Kenya holds memorial service to honor late male northern white rhino

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala (3rd L, front) unveils the tombstone of Sudan, the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya, March 31, 2018. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai
People look at a photo of Sudan, the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino, during the memorial service for it in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya, March 31, 2018. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai
Photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows the world's last two remaining female northern white rhinos Najin (L) and Fatu in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai
Richard Vigne, CEO of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, delivers a speech during the memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino Sudan in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya, March 31, 2018. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai
Photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows Najin (L) and Fatu (C), the world's last two remaining female northern white rhinos, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai
A caretaker touches Najin, one of the world's last two remaining female northern white rhinos, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya, March 30, 2018. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai
Photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows Najin, one of the world's last two remaining female northern white rhinos, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai
Photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows Fatu (L), one of the world's last two remaining female northern white rhinos, in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai
Photo taken on March 31, 2018 shows the scene of the memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino Sudan in Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia county, northern Kenya. Kenyan wildlife officials and global wildlife conservationists on Saturday converged at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in northern Kenya where a memorial service for the late world's only remaining male northern white rhino fondly named Sudan took place. Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Shuai