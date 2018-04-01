Access to safe and painless care

The second China Anesthesia Week kicked off in China from March 26 to April 1. This year's theme is "A beautiful life starts with pain-free healthcare." Painless and comfortable care is to relieve the stress reaction of the body and fear caused by pain, and to avoid many physiological changes caused by them including increased blood pressure, heart rate and hyperventilation. Though pain is a signal of protection in the body, the physiological stress response brought by it can bring corresponding negative effects. The pursuit of painless and comfortable care is a reflection of social development and respect for basic human rights.



Metropolitan interviewed Liu Wei, chair of anesthesiology and pain management department at Beijing United Family Hospital (BJU) to elaborate on the topic of painless care and comfortable treatment.



Metropolitan: What are the main misunderstandings on painless cure?



Liu: First, many people prefer to endure pain, is that the best way? It is not. We do not need to endure pain, but it is a signal from the body calling for our attention. We need to understand the information conveyed by the pain and take action to solve the real problem, even when the pain disappears. Secondly, many people assume that pain-easing procedure during delivery will bring problems such as postpartum back pain. However, evidences have shown that taking epidural analgesia or not, the proportions of getting postpartum back pain are similar. Thirdly, we should have an objective knowledge about the effect and side effects of pain-killer medicine. Some ordinary painkillers which can be bought at the pharmacy will not bring addiction, but it will bring side effects if you take them long-term or take too much. As long as you use them correctly, there will have more benefits than risks.

Metropolitan: How does BJU implement painless care?



Liu: We provide targeted painless cure through the whole process of perioperative period. First, many patients have severe anxiety over the postoperative pain even before the operation. So, before the procedure, we will have an in-depth conversation with them over the anesthesia and pain management plan so that they can have a clear understanding of it. Secondly, during the operation, the role of anesthesia is to relieve pain, minimize the stress response of the body and make patients get through the process smoothly. Thirdly, we use multi-model approaches to relieve the pain after operation.



Our Acute Pain Service Team is sparing no effort to keep the patient's postoperative pain under control and relieve their anxiety. Besides, to implement safe, comfortable care, we also set up Procedural Sedation Committee to manage all the sedation services at the hospital and make sure that the sedation service patients receive is safe. The committee members include both anesthesiologists and doctors from other departments. The Committee is taking the charge to oversee the sedation all over the hospital and provides training programs to relevant practitioners on how to use appropriate sedation and deal with the possible side effects in order to guarantee the quality and safety of procedural sedation .



Metropolitan: Can you give some examples of painless care at BJU?



Liu: Painless care has been widely used in gastroscopy, colonoscopy, delivery, bronchoscopy and MRI examination,etc. as needed.



For example, during MRI examination, patient has to lie on the machine in an enclosed space. Many will feel stressful, especially for those who have claustrophobia. That fear is not caused by pain, but it will bring patients discomfort, even palpitation and short of breath and cannot complete the examination. Therefore, sedation is needed in such circumstance. To provide a safe sedation service, not only knowledge and skills on how to perform sedation is necessary, but also the cooperation from several staff to complete comprehensive pre- and post-evaluation, monitor, drug use and care in the recovery period are essential. Another example is to provide more comprehensive painless labor service. BJU is among the first group of hospitals in China to provide epidural analgesia, and has been doing it for the past 20 years. Three years ago, we launched anesthesia clinic to provide counseling service to preoperative patients and pregnant women before their delivery, which helps a lot in implementing painless labor.



Metropolitan: What do you think can be done to promote the application of pain-free healthcare?



Liu: I think pain control and comfortable care are emphasized more by the government and many hospitals. But there are still two major issues. One is the unbalanced distribution of medical resources. The other is that there is still a great shortage of anesthesiologists, especially in some rural areas. I hope that we can tackle with these two issues soon, and more qualified anesthesiologists will be trained to provide comfortable care to people.





Liu Wei Photo: Courtesy of BJU

Liu received her medical degree from Peking Union Medical College in 1997 and worked as an anesthesiologist at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, where she developed expertise in anesthesia and pain management, until 2015. She also worked in obstetrics and gynecology and labor analgesia at KK Women's and Children's Hospital in Singapore. Liu has been to Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and the University of California, San Diego to observe their operations and has a deep understanding of advanced clinical practice as a result. Liu is a member of many academic societies and the author of many publications as well. After she joined BJU, Liu was awarded the Capital Labor Award in 2017 for her contribution to the establishment of an anesthesia and management system in a private hospital.



