Myanmar receives over 1,700 complaints on corruption charges in 3 months

Myanmar authorities have received 1,781 complaints on corruption charges in the first quarter of this year, Myanmar News Agency reported Sunday.



According to its recent statement, the anti-corruption commission had received 4,516 complaint letters from across the country since the opening of its office on Nov. 30 last year, complaining about department action, management and administration error, land management, judiciary cases, land acquisition, abuse, bribery and wilful misconduct.



Myanmar government has been giving high priority to fight corruption with the anti-corruption commission having drawn up a strategic work plan for 2018 for the move.



Myanmar has held a symposium on anti-corruption in Yangon on Jan. 22-23, 2018 under the theme of "Promoting integrity to Counter Corruption."



The symposium was jointly organized by the Myanmar Anti-Corruption Commission and the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC).



Myanmar is a member country to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and South East Asia Parties against Corruption (SEA-PAC).



Moreover, Myanmar has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand and Vietnam to fight against corruption.



Myanmar's Anti-Corruption Law took effect in September 2013 and the Anti-Corruption Commission was formed in 2014 and was reformed in November 2017.

