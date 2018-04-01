Death toll in India building collapse rises to 10

The death toll in building collapse in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh Sunday rose to 10 as rescue teams struggled hard to locate bodies and survivors, officials said.



The building collapsed Saturday night near the crowded Sarvate bus stand in Indore district, about 195 km southwest of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.



"Last night 10 people were killed and three others injured after a building collapsed here," a local government official said. "The injured have been admitted in a nearest hospital."



Authorities feared many people are trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.



According to police, the building housed a lodge and most of the victims were staff and guests staying at the top three floors.



"The old building which was in dilapidated condition collapsed after a vehicle rammed into one of its pillars," a police official said. "Following the incident, police force, disaster management force personnel and fire fighters reached the spot to carry out rescue work."



Reports said local government officials have moved in heavy machinery and excavators to the spot to intensify rescue operations.



Authorities have ordered a probe into the building collapse.



"A detailed inquiry will be held to ascertain the reason behind the building collapse," Sanjay Dubey, Indore Commissioner told media.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have condoled the deaths in the incident.

