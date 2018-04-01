More than 1.1 mln employees in Myanmar enjoy social security

More than 1.1 million employees nationwide in Myanmar are enjoying social security insurance, according to a report of the official Global New Light of Myanmar Sunday.



The authorities are now offering healthcare services to unhealthy individuals with social security numbers through nearly 100 clinics, three workers' hospitals and one traditional medicine hospital, U Maung Maung Aye, Director-General of the Social Security Board (SSB), was quoted as saying.



Mobile medical treatment is also being made available to the employees, he said.



Aimed at supporting the development of the country's economy by helping workers enjoy more security in social life and healthcare through the collective guaranty of the employer, worker and the country, Myanmar's parliament enacted the new Social Security Law in 2012, which came into force on April 1, 2014.



Under the law, the SSB is now implementing health and social care insurance system, family assistance insurance system and invalidity benefit insurance system, according to the report.

