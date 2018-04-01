India's communications satellite GSAT-6A suffers setback: local media

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) communication satellite GSAT-6A has suffered a serious setback, local television news channel NDTV reported Sunday.



The new Delhi based channel quoting its sources said no update was released about the satellite during the past 48 hours after its launch.



"Sources in ISRO say the satellite suffered a serious setback and scientists and engineers are working round the clock to correct the anomaly. There is an issue with the power systems of the satellite," NDTV said.



According to the news channel, ISRO has been unusually quiet about the health of the GSAT-6A satellite.



"The last update came at 9:22 a.m. on March 30, when the first orbit raising was carried. Though some sources say the second orbit raising on Saturday went off normally and the setback came immediately after that," NDTV said.



However, ISRO have not confirmed the setback.



GSAT-6A was Thursday launched into space and successfully placed into its orbit.



Last year efforts by ISRO to launch Navigational satellite IRNSS-1H, the eighth satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) failed immediately after the launch.

