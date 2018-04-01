Truck falls into river as bridge collapses in southwestern Myanmar

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/1 14:58:34
A six-wheel truck fell into a river as a bridge collapsed when it passed near Myaung Mya, Myanmar's Ayeyawaddy region in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Fire Services Department.
The heavy-loaded truck Nissan UD met with the tragedy when it passed the string bridge spanning the Yway River at 01:45 a.m. local time.
Two drivers of the truck went missing, fearing dead.
The authorities are making search on the two missing drivers, the sources added.