Truck falls into river as bridge collapses in southwestern Myanmar

A six-wheel truck fell into a river as a bridge collapsed when it passed near Myaung Mya, Myanmar's Ayeyawaddy region in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Fire Services Department.



The heavy-loaded truck Nissan UD met with the tragedy when it passed the string bridge spanning the Yway River at 01:45 a.m. local time.



Two drivers of the truck went missing, fearing dead.



The authorities are making search on the two missing drivers, the sources added.

