Peach blossoms in Bomi County, SW China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/1 15:00:45

Photo taken on March 31, 2018 shows fields surrounded by peach blossoms at the foot of a mountain in Bomi County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng


 

Posted in: CHINA
