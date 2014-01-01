Russia warns CSKA fans ahead of Arsenal match

Russia urged CSKA Moscow fans flying to London for this week's Arsenal match to exercise extreme caution due to Britain's "anti-Russian campaign."



Moscow and London have been waging a furious diplomatic war since the March 4 nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.



Britain accuses Russia of poisoning the former double agent in retribution for passing on state secrets to London.



Moscow calls the allegations unsubstantiated anti-Russian propaganda.



The incident has sparked mass expulsions and a decision by Britain and some of its allies not to send officials to Russia's World Cup in June.



Russia's UK Embassy on Sunday told CSKA fans to display "extra vigilance" when visiting London for Thursday's Europa League clash at the Emirates Stadium.



The Russian Embassy said, "Considering the anti-Russian campaign being waged by Britain, which has led to a rise in Russophobia, we call on you to exercise extra vigilance and discretion.



"To avoid provocations, we call on you to avoid getting into conflicts with the authorities and local residents."



The embassy also encouraged supporters to "behave with our inherent dignity" and to keep track of their money and personal items.



The Moscow club and the Gunners have been drawn in the Europa League quarter­finals.



Russia's World Cup organizers took the unusual step last month of issuing a security guarantee to Arsenal faithful flying to Moscow for the April 12 second leg of the tie.



