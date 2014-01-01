Former All-Stars Steve Nash, Jason Kidd highlight 2018 Hall of Fame class

Former NBA All-Stars Steve Nash, of Canada, and American Jason Kidd headline the 2018 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class announced on Saturday.



Other inductees include ex-players Grant Hill, Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, longtime college basketball coach Lefty Driesell and female players Katie Smith and Tina Thompson.



Nash, who grew up in Victoria on Vancouver Island, is third among the NBA's all-time assist leaders. He is one of just a dozen of players to have won consecutive MVP honors, doing it in 2005 and 2006.



Nash, who was born in South Africa, made eight All-Star Games and was a seven-time All-NBA selection, including a first-team selection three times.



"To cap a career in this way, this is an individual recognition, but truly what makes this special is to share in my journey with so many people that go in with me," said Nash, who led the NBA in assists five times.



Kidd is a 10-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection player.



Like Nash, Kidd is considered one of the best passers in NBA history. "I would like to thank the Hall of Fame for doing this. And again, this being a team sport, it's about my teammates and coaches, so hopefully I'm representing them well here today," Kidd said.



He finished his career second all-time in assists and steals and third all-time in triple-­doubles.



The induction ceremony is scheduled for September 7 at the Springfield Symphony Hall in Massachusetts.



