Nepali Sherpa aims for record-breaking 22nd Qomolangma summit

A Nepali Sherpa is hoping to summit Mount Qomolangma for a record-breaking 22nd time next month, during the busy climbing season that each year sees hundreds of climbers reach the top of the world.



But to Kami Rita Sherpa, who has worked as a guide on Qomolangma for over two decades, climbing to 8,848 meters is a job not a record-shattering feat.



"I did not start climbing to set a world record. But in the course of my work in the guiding industry this is going to be my 22nd ascent. It wasn't for any competition," Kami Rita said before setting out for the mountain.



When 48-year-old Kami Rita first summited Qomolangma in 1994, he was one of just 49 climbers to reach the peak.



Last year, 634 people made it to the top.



Over the last two decades the booming number of climbers on Qomolangma has created a lucrative mountaineering industry in both China and Nepal, which share the peak.



In Nepal - home to eight of the world's highest peaks - the climbers provide vital income: last year the impoverished country netted over $4 million in permit fees on Qomolangma alone.



Each year hundreds of climbers begin gathering at the foot of the world's highest peak from early April, turning the base camp into a bustling nylon tent city.



They spend nearly two months on the mountain to acclimatize to the harsh high altitude environment before attempting to reach the summit in May.



Spring is the busiest time of year on the mountain as the winds and temperatures are more forgiving than at other times of the year. But nonetheless each spring Qomolangma claims a few lives: last year seven climbers died on the mountain.



The rapid growth in the climbing industry has also led to fears of deadly overcrowding on Qomolangma, with the mountain opening up to more people as competition between expedition organizers has seen the costs plummet.



The cheapest operators charge clients around $20,000 to take them to the top of the world, a quarter of the amount demanded by the most expensive.





