Russian governor resigns over mall blaze

Aman Tuleyev, the longtime governor of Russia's Kemerovo region where a huge mall fire killed at least 64 people including 41 children last weekend, resigned on Sunday.



Tuleyev, who had been at the helm of the key coal-mining region since 1997, said in a video address that he could no longer remain at his post with "such a heavy burden" and added that his resignation was "the only right choice."



President Vladimir Putin accepted his resignation, the Kremlin said.



The fire ravaged a mall in the industrial city of Kemerovo in western Siberia last Sunday, a tragedy that plunged Russia into shock.



Some parents lost all their children, and the youngest victim was a 2-year-old toddler.



Many people who lost relatives have said they died because of the inaction of firefighters and police lacking the necessary equipment and skills.



Tuleyev himself came under heavy criticism for failing to visit the scene of the tragedy in the first few days or meet with angry relatives.



Putin - who traveled to Kemerovo last Tuesday - had initially refused to sack the 73-year-old governor despite rare protests in the city.



Tuleyev apologized to the president over the rally - where protesters also called for Putin's resignation - calling its organizers troublemakers.





