North Korean leader Kim attends K-pop concert in Pyongyang: Yonhap

North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
and his wife Ri Sol-ju Sunday attended the first concert in Pyongyang for more than a decade by South Korean performers, Seoul's Yonhap news agency reported.
The agency cited the South's culture ministry as its source.
The visit to the North's capital was the latest gesture of reconciliation before a scheduled summit on April 27. The rapprochement follows months of high tensions over the North's missile and nuclear programs.
The 120-member group - 11 musical acts as well as dancers, technicians and taekwondo artists - flew to Pyongyang on Saturday to perform concerts on Sunday as well as on Tuesday.
South Korean singers held a rehearsal Sunday afternoon at the 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theatre, according to South Korean pool photos.
The taekwondo athletes were expected to perform in Pyongyang on Sunday before performing together with the North's practitioners on Monday.
The rapprochement was triggered by the South's Winter Olympic Games, to which the North's leader Kim Jong-un sent athletes, cheerleaders and his powerful sister as an envoy.
Kim followed up by agreeing to a summit with the South's President Moon Jae-in
, and reportedly to another with US President Donald Trump. The young leader also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last week during his first overseas trip.
No date has been set for the US-North Korean summit although it is expected before the end of May.
In another sign of eased tensions, annual US-South Korean military exercises which got underway in the South Sunday will last just one month compared to two months normally.
The most closely watched group due to perform Sunday is Red Velvet, part of the South's hugely popular K-pop phenomenon that has taken audiences in Asia and beyond by storm.
The five-member girlband is known for upbeat electronic music, stylish fashion and high-voltage choreography.